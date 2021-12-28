OpenOcean Market Cap Tops $42.75 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $42.75 million and $1.78 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00060420 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,900.03 or 0.07919853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00077607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,159.21 or 0.99828352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00053881 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

