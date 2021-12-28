Open Platform Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.63 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Open Platform has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 152.2% higher against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00044728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007125 BTC.

About Open Platform

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

