Ontology Price Hits $0.72 on Major Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $628.54 million and approximately $63.01 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.07 or 0.00235613 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00037091 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00028994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.98 or 0.00527715 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00076950 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.