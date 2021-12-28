One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives $7.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. 23.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSS stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $88.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

