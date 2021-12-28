Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $189.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,542,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $11,644,743. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,954,000 after purchasing an additional 155,379 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,005,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,699 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,025,000 after acquiring an additional 99,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after acquiring an additional 260,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OMCL opened at $178.35 on Friday. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.30, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.74 and a 200-day moving average of $161.31.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

