OLD Republic International Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

OLD Republic International Corp decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 717,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 265,100 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.5% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $72,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average is $106.41. The company has a market cap of $228.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

