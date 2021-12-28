OLD Republic International Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $34,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 223,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 134.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $171.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

