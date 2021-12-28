Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares were down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 265,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,928,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OCGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.21 and a quick ratio of 18.21.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $79,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 911,759 shares of company stock worth $9,645,732. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter worth about $1,547,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ocugen by 50.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter worth about $1,270,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

