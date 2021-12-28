Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 812 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock opened at $258.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $204,948.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $1,171,793.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 512,334 shares of company stock worth $145,421,795. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

