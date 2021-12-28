Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $954,000 Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 18.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,612,000 after buying an additional 358,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 40,526 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

NEM stock opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average is $58.46. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.