Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 407,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,070,000 after acquiring an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $146.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.35 and a 12-month high of $147.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

