Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nyxoah SA is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Nyxoah SA is based in Belgium. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

