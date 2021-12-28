Nwam LLC Invests $240,000 in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 73,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,750,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,348,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,995,000 after purchasing an additional 801,396 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.93. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98.

