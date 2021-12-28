Nwam LLC Invests $218,000 in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after buying an additional 45,370 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIG stock opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.36 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.62%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

