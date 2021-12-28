Nwam LLC Decreases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

