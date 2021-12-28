Nwam LLC Buys New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.66.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.