Nwam LLC Buys New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.66.

