nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stake Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,026 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of nVent Electric worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,072,000 after buying an additional 420,216 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in nVent Electric by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 110,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 68,633 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 516,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after buying an additional 48,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

