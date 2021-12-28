Nutrien Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$96.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$88.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$80.96. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$59.69 and a 12 month high of C$97.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$85.00.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

