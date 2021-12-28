NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Trading Up 3%

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)’s share price was up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.06. Approximately 13,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 480,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NS shares. UBS Group raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. The business had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 32.1% in the second quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 111,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 19.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 54.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

