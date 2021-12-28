Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading 4.7% Higher

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.97 and last traded at $31.78. 2,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 252,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $32,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $146,796. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,171,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 27.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 64,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

