Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down to $157.80

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $157.80, but opened at $151.68. Novavax shares last traded at $162.00, with a volume of 36,482 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.05 and its 200 day moving average is $197.47.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,371,631.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,180 shares of company stock valued at $36,566,393 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth $218,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth $779,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 11.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 310.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 24.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

