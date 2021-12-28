NovaPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,329,536. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $210.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.