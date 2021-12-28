NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 57 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.41. 3,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,703. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.33 and its 200-day moving average is $285.58. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.24.

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

