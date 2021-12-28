NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 140.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.61.

LOW traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $254.49. 32,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,224. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

