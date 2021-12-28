NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.62. 33,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,815. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $171.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.31 and a 200-day moving average of $161.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

