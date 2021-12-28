NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires 58 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 938 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $572.51. 24,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,182. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.93. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $272.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

