Northland Power Inc. (NPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 17th

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

NPI traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$37.82. 83,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,014. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$36.07 and a 12-month high of C$51.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.5399999 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NPI shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$48.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.06.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

