Northland Power Inc. (NPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 17th

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
NPI traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$37.82. 83,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,014. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$36.07 and a 12-month high of C$51.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.5399999 EPS for the current year.
About Northland Power
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.