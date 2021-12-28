Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Reduced by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $291.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $230.15 and a 12-month high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.48.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

