Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,192 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Savior LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GM opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

