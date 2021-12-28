Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.96 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,096,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,662,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Henry Schein by 635.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Henry Schein by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 763,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.59.
HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.
In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
