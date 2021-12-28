Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.96 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,096,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,662,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Henry Schein by 635.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Henry Schein by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 763,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.59.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

