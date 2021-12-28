Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,814 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQR opened at $89.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.36 and its 200 day moving average is $83.62. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

