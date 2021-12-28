Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,505 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Magnite were worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 72.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after buying an additional 272,357 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 224.7% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 65,940 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Magnite by 96.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Magnite by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Magnite by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGNI has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 903.95 and a beta of 2.25.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

