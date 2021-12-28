Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 149 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $1,289,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 17.9% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 1,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $251.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

