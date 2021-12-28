Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Invests $381,000 in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

JMIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

