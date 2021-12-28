Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 501 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,987 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.09.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $137.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

