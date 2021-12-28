NFI Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

TSE:NFI opened at C$20.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$18.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.74.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$619.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$634.97 million. Research analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Laurentian raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NFI Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.10.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.13 per share, with a total value of C$669,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,413,254 shares in the company, valued at C$122,685,549.02. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,681,905 shares of company stock valued at $34,513,296.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

