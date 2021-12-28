New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Nucor worth $30,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after buying an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 222.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after buying an additional 4,857,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,162,000 after buying an additional 315,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,343,000 after acquiring an additional 158,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $116.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.70. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

