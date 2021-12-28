Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to report $96.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.47 million. Nevro reported sales of $109.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $380.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.03 million to $381.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $433.78 million, with estimates ranging from $420.80 million to $456.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.62.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.97. Nevro has a twelve month low of $79.44 and a twelve month high of $185.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.06.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.