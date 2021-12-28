Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $13.60.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 50.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.
About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
