Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

In other news, insider Bradley Tank sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $35,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $106,636 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 50.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

