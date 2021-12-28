NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.04. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 7,404 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $44.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.90.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 62,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

