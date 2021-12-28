National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from National Storage REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
National Storage REIT Company Profile
