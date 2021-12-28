National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from National Storage REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

National Storage REIT Company Profile

National Storage is the largest self-storage provider in Australia and New Zealand, with 194 centres providing tailored storage solutions to over 70,000 residential and commercial customers. NSR is the first independent, internally managed and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centres to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

