Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 85,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $208.98 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.92 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.75.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.