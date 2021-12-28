MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $422.32 Million

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $422.32 million and approximately $176.63 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for $13.80 or 0.00028151 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00045415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007282 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

