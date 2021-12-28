Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
TSE:MTL traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,430. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$14.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.16.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$432.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$398.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.8121204 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
