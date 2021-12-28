Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

TSE:MTL traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,430. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$14.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.16.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$432.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$398.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.8121204 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cormark lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

