M&T Bank Corp Invests $263,000 in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108,672.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

MGY opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.49. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.