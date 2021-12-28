M&T Bank Corp Has $289,000 Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.63 and a beta of 1.18. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 8,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $260,906,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222,457 shares of company stock worth $279,938,229 over the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

