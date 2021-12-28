M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Semtech were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Semtech by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Semtech by 19.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 427,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after purchasing an additional 68,713 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 26.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,992,000 after purchasing an additional 113,869 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 231.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Semtech by 12.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $369,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,078 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $90.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.49. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.32.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

