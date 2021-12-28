M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at about $221,000.

VOYA opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average is $64.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $70.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

