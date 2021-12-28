M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CareDx were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 82.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter worth $58,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter worth $202,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter worth $222,000.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $416,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.34 per share, with a total value of $211,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,625 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

CDNA stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.42. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

