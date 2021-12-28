M&T Bank Corp Buys New Shares in DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

DICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

DICE opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. DICE Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $40.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a current ratio of 26.79.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.77). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

DICE Therapeutics Profile

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

